Virginia Beach, Va. (WVEC) — Local students are teaming up with Operation Smile and The Neighborhood Harvest to "create smiles and wellness around the world."

The campaign — called "Lettuce Create a Smile Together" — will kick off Friday, which is World Smile Day.

The campaign will link Neighborhood Harvest's mission of "health and wellness in the local community" with Operation Smile's mission of helping children with cleft conditions.

The Neighborhood Harvest will donate 50 percent of profits to all Operation Smile-branded subscriptions.

“This is an exciting initiative that allows the entire Hampton Roads community to help children around the world by simply choosing to receive a portion of their weekly groceries from The Neighborhood Harvest," Pete Hansen, Student Programs Associate at Operation Smile, said.

"Hundreds of students in Operation Smile clubs, from more than a dozen area schools, are supporting the initiative by promoting the campaign."

The campaign will last for one year.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://neighborhoodharvest.deliverybizpro.com/opsmile.

