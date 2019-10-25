VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — BluePearl, a national provider of emergency and specialty veterinary services such as cardiology, neurology, and oncology, is hosting a walk to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The walk at the Military Aviation Museum on October 26 will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The goal is to help spreading the word will help the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reach its set goal of reducing the annual suicide rate of 20 percent by 2025.

According to the CDC, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., claiming the lives of over 47,000 people in 2017. What’s more is an estimated 1,400,000 people attempt suicide each year.

Anyone who would like to participate in the walk can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts.

Registration is free and open to the public, and walk donations are accepted until December 31st.

