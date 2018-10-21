VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Out of the Darkness Walk in Virginia Beach on Sunday not only aimed to raise money — it also raised awareness about suicide prevention.

The walk raised $58,468. It hopes to reach its goal of $70,000.

The organization uses funds raised from its events to allow the "American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss," according to its website.

"Nationally, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death. So, raising awareness locally even in our own community can make a huge impact," Organizer Katherine Martinez said.

"As the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention wants to lower the suicide rate by 2025."

