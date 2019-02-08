VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Over 1,000 lifeguards will flock to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for the 2019 United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) National Lifeguard Championships.

For the fourth year, the event returns to Virginia Beach with lifeguards and junior lifeguards from across the country competing for individual and team honors, Wednesday, August 7 through Saturday, August 10.

Professional Lifeguards ranging in age from 16 to 80, and Junior Lifeguards from ages nine to 15 will compete in water and beach course events that challenge their lifesaving skills in a myriad of events from surf swims to beach runs; paddleboards to surf boats.

A few of the event's highlights include the Landline Rescue Relay, Ironman and Ironwoman events, and the fan-favorite beach flags event which will be contested under the lights on 29th Street Friday night, August 9, in front of what is sure to be a boisterous crowd.

“The USLA is thrilled to bring together the best of the best in lifesaving for what promises to be an exciting National Championship event in Virginia Beach, a city with a rich lifesaving history,” said Ed Zebrowski III, Lifesaving Sports Chair for the USLA. “These lifeguards are dedicated in their training, not just for the competition but to be better equipped to perform their daily job of protecting their fellow beach-goers.”

Competitors at this year’s Nationals will be chasing the 2018 defending champions from LA County, who reclaimed the title after the perennial powers were dethroned by Monmouth County (N.J.) in 2017.

LA County has won the overall team championship 29 out of the past 31 years.

Click here to learn more about the 2019 Jersey Mike’s USLA National Lifeguard Championships or to watch the live stream.