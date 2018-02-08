VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Palm trees placed on top of the seawall at the Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach are causing a dispute.

The issue is between the hotel, the City of Virginia Beach, and the federal government.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did a routine inspection back in May, where they discovered 15 palm trees behind the back gate of the Cavalier Beach Club were planted illegally. The palm trees violate Section 14 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 199 (Section 408), which prohibits any Federal civil works project from being altered.

While other hotels near the Oceanfront, such as the Hilton, have palm trees placed near the seawall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers determined those do not violate any federal regulations.

According to Raymond Dridge with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the problem with the Cavalier's palm trees is that they're placed directly on top of the seawall. They believe this is a threat to the structure.

“The government doesn’t like vegetation very close to our seawall project or levees. It could damage the system so we basically said this is unacceptable,” said Dridge.

The federal agency wrote a letter to the city of Virginia Beach, where they gave leaders two years to fix the violation by getting rid of them. But Phill Roehrs, a Water Resources Engineer at the City of Virginia Beach Public Works doesn't think the trees are a problem.

“The idea that the palm tree roots would actually cause a degradation of the seawall or cause the seawall to not perform its function…we don’t agree with that,” said Roehrs.

Now, the city is asking for a review of the case. If it's approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it'll allow the hotel to keep the trees.

"We think that guidance is more germane to dikes and levees, where a root system could infiltrate and cause a weakening of the structure. We just don’t think that’s the case here so we’re asking them to reevaluate,” said Roehrs.

If the request is denied and the hotel doesn't get rid of the trees, it could turn into a bigger issue. The seawall project in Virginia Beach and the resort area that surrounds it could potentially lose federal funding for damage caused by a storm.

The city's request is currently under review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but there's still no word as to when they'll make a decision.

13News Now reached out to the Cavalier Hotel for a comment on the matter, but did not hear back from them.

