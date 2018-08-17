VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — U.S. Army veteran Ricky Raley is hand-cycling 1500 miles from New York to Pinellas Park, Florida.

On Friday, the paralyzed Army veteran is cycling through Virginia Beach.

During his time in service, Raley was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and participated in more than 200 combat missions.

He was injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded underneath his truck while on duty.

Raley was awarded a Purple Heart but lives with traumatic brain injuries.

In 2009, six months after returning from Iraq, he was involved in an near-fatal truck accident that paralyzed him from the waist down.

On the road he remembers veterans he knew but couldn't save on his own.

“Everyone came home alive, but once we got home is when people started to die," said Raley.

“And that is what I think about on those long stretches to keep pushing me. Because we need to find a way not only for my own guys, but for everyone out there for all the men and women in these armed forces who feel like there’s nowhere else to go.”

Now Raley’s goal is to raise $150,000 — about $100 for every mile he rides in 15 days. The donations will go to the Boot Campaign Health and Wellness pipeline. The program helps veterans, who often hesitant to ask for help, receive funding for an individualized recovery.

Raley said he’s received help from the organization that focuses on traumatic brain injury, post traumatic stress disorder recovery, chronic pain relief, and more.

He added that veterans usually don't ask for help because "they always think that someone deserves it more than them."

The nonprofit’s goal is to reduce veteran suicides, restore families, reclaim the health of veterans, and reinforce the community.

To track Raley's ride, click here.

© 2018 WVEC