Virginia Beach School Board holds special meeting as parents sue over transgender student policies

Two Virginia Beach moms recently filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Beach School Board.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach moms recently filed a lawsuit against the Virginia Beach School Board to require the school division to go by Governor Glenn Youngkin’s transgender model policies.

The policies require students to use their assigned sex for bathrooms and school activities. It would also require parents to give consent for students to use different names or pronouns and more.

Attorney Clark Hildabrand is representing the parents behind the lawsuit.

“This is something that dozens of parents in VB are concerned about the policies of the Virginia Beach School Board,” Hildabrand said. “Students are being intimidated that if they don’t use preferred pronouns that they could be subject to harassment or bullying allegations simply for not accepting the idea that a boy could become a girl or a girl could become a boy. There is also concern that biological boys could use a girls' restroom or try out for a girls' athletic team.

Virginia Beach School Board Member Vicki Manning asked the board to adopt the Governor’s policies last month, but her motion failed.

“A majority of the VA Beach School Board failed to support my resolution which would have put us in compliance with the law,” Manning told 13News Now. “I’m glad there are parents willing to take a stand and protect children and hold the board accountable.”

Board Chair Trenace Riggs couldn't comment on the lawsuit but told 13News Now board members are still discussing the governor’s policies and haven’t made any final decisions.

Leaders with the Transgender Assistance Program of Virginia nonprofit located here in Hampton Roads are encouraging people to advocate for transgender students at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“We’ve heard from teachers who said regardless of what these policies are, they are not going to out their students to their parents and they are going to use correct pronouns,” said TAP VA Chair De Sube. “They don’t care what the policy is, they are just going to take care of the kids. Again, isn’t that what it’s all about is taking care of the kids?”

Last month, Governor Youngkin said it’s the law for school divisions to adopt the rules.

Virginia Beach School Board isn’t expected to take a vote on the transgender student model policies during a special meeting Monday night. Riggs said they will give an update on their discussion at the full board meeting on Tuesday night.

13News Now spoke with Governor Glenn Youngkin on Monday to hear his thoughts on the lawsuit.