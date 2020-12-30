Parents of teens who visit Lynnhaven Mall react to new chaperone policy

Lynnhaven Mall established a new policy in which anyone under 18 must have a chaperone after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Some parents think it's a little much.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lynnhaven Mall's latest policy requiring adult supervision after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays comes after a fight broke out amongst group of teenagers over Christmas weekend.

It's called the "Parental Guidance Required" program.

One parent, Tony Burke, says his daughter is about to turn 16 and enjoys going to the mall with her friends. He says now that chaperones are required, he's going to have to stay with her friends, which is something he feels is unnecessary for his kid.

"I think it's a little too harsh to punish everybody for a few bad apples," said Burke.

The chaperone must be 21 years old or older. He or she must be with a maximum group of four people and has to stay with that group the entire time they're at the mall. Lynnhaven Mall says public safety officers will be at every entrance of the mall to check IDs of anyone who appears underage during the restricted hours.

Another parent, Valerie Christian, says she has a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old at home. She says her 17-year-old son loves spending time at the mall to have a little freedom with his friends on a weekend night.

"I think he would be devastated," said Christian. "They like to come and eat and walk around to do a little shopping. They never get in any trouble."

However, the Lynnhaven Mall is not alone. Both the Greenbrier Mall and the MacArthur Center have similar policies.

Both Tony Burke and Valerie Christian say they understand the mall's purpose is to keep everyone safe, but hoped the mall would find a different measure, so families could make individual choices.

"It's up to the parents," said Christian. "That's something the parents should have to deal with."