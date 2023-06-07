'Parks After Dark' | Program offering free, family fun picks back up in Virginia Beach

Following a two-week hiatus because of busy schedules in the city, Parks After Dark returns for three nights a week this summer.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A summer series of events designed for young people in Virginia Beach makes a comeback.

Parks After Dark is meant to get children and teens busy with fun, free activities while keeping them in a safe space.

Following a two-week hiatus because of busy schedules in the city, Parks After Dark is back for three nights a week this summer at Williams Farm Park.

People of all ages stopped by, even for a little bit, to spend time with neighbors and rally behind the mission of this pilot program.

13News Now first told you about Parks After Dark, when it launched in early June.

"A lot of families said that it was like having a vacation right here in Virginia Beach," said Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Youth Opportunities Office Coordinator Tiffany Cowell.

A couple of weekends went by without festivities, but the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation program offering free, family-friendly activities returned Thursday night.

"I always go to the bouncy because I like to be at a bouncy house," a 7-year-old boy said.

"I play basketball and football," a 9-year-old said.

Threats of rain and lightning in the area halted a lot of the activities this go-around; however, everything should pick back up Friday night and Saturday night.

Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for an outdoor showing of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" this Saturday night.

"I want to be a teacher in the future, so it's really nice to see and make sure kids are being able to do something positive and have fun. I see kids making friends," said Chloe Dietz, a youth worker with the Virginia Beach Summer Youth Employment Program.

The Parks After Dark initiative coincided with the crime-reduction efforts of the Youth Violence Prevention Task Force.

It also stems from a visit city leaders made last year in Los Angeles, where there is a similar program.

In Virginia Beach, organizers said something free and fun to keep young people busy can make for safer communities.

"Give options for young people and for families, so they can make good choices," Cowell added.

"Everybody is just real happy there's something that can take them away from maybe all the bad activities, like going out in the streets that night. You have a lot of people who don't really have a lot to food at home here getting free food," said Trae Lowe, a youth worker with the Virginia Beach Summer Youth Employment Program.

The first 300 or so people who stop by can grab that free food.

At the events, you will also find members of other city agencies, like the Virginia Beach Police Department, mingling with the community.

The goal is to expand this program into other sections of the city.