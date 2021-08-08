Parts of Pacific Ave. in Virginia Beach closed after water main break

Virginia Beach police say the street collapse happened Sunday morning on Pacific Avenue at 12th Street.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're passing through Virginia Beach the Oceanfront area, you may see a giant hole in the road. A water main break occurred Sunday morning.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted Sunday, Aug. 8 around 11:15 a.m. that traffic was being redirected after the street collapsed on Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.

❗️Traffic Alert❗️ Traffic is being diverted around a collapsed sewer on Pacific Avenue at 12th Street. Please use caution in the area. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/rjlCa7EInk — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 8, 2021

The city's public works department said Pacific Avenue between 11th and 13th Streets is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. Police have not provided any other information.