Parts of Pacific Ave. in Virginia Beach closed after water main break

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're passing through Virginia Beach the Oceanfront area, you may see a giant hole in the road. A water main break occurred Sunday morning.
The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted Sunday, Aug. 8 around 11:15 a.m. that traffic was being redirected after the street collapsed on Pacific Avenue and 12th Street.
The city's public works department said Pacific Avenue between 11th and 13th Streets is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. Police have not provided any other information.
Crews are working to repair the street as well as the surrounding sidewalks at this time.