Passenger dies, driver injured following vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials say two lanes have been shut down at Independence Boulevard after a single-vehicle crash occurred in the area. One passenger died.
The Virginia State Police said they responded to a call Sunday, July 11 around 1:28 a.m. to a collision that happened in the westbound lanes on Interstate 264.
According to officers, the crash happened when one vehicle was heading west, ran off the road and into a tree. The person who was driving had life-threatening injuries.
There was also a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. That person died from their injuries.
Police have not provided any further details on the lane closures at this time. The incident is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Reconstruction Team.