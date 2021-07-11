Passenger dies, driver injured following vehicle crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Virginia State Police said the westbound lanes at Independence Boulevard were shut down.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials say two lanes have been shut down at Independence Boulevard after a single-vehicle crash occurred in the area. One passenger died.

The Virginia State Police said they responded to a call Sunday, July 11 around 1:28 a.m. to a collision that happened in the westbound lanes on Interstate 264.

According to officers, the crash happened when one vehicle was heading west, ran off the road and into a tree. The person who was driving had life-threatening injuries.

There was also a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. That person died from their injuries.