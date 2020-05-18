A rainy day doesn't dampen outdoor dining

Phase 1 of reopening allows for 50 percent capacity of outdoor eating spaces and patios, providing local restaurants a glimpse of normalcy.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After an extended period of delivery and curbside pickup, customers were finally able to stick around their favorite restaurants starting May 15 in Virginia.

Patios and outdoor seating are allowed 50 percent capacity, and this brings the return of more than just customers.

Both Murphy's Irish Pub and Catch 31 said they were able to bring back numerous workers already.