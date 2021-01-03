Patriotic Festival canceled for second year in a row

The festival has been rescheduled to May 2022 with headliners Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2021 Patriotic Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, organizers said.

The festival was scheduled to take place June 4-6 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and with headliners Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen.

The festival has been rescheduled to May 2022 and will feature the same lineup.

This the second year the Patriotic Festival has been scheduled.

Organizers said the decision came as the novel virus still persists and Virginia's current restrictions on social events limiting the outdoor capacity to 30%.

"While this is the second year in a row the 17-year-old Patriotic Festival has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Festival is committed to the health and safety of fans, artists, staff and the community at large," according to a statement in a news release.