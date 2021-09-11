Virginia Beach police release name of woman in wheelchair killed trying to cross street

Officers said Beulah Smith, 73, was in a motorized wheelchair trying to cross Virginia Beach Boulevard near the King's Grant area when a truck hit her.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police released the name of a woman in wheelchair who died Monday night after a truck hit her along a stretch of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Tuesday that Beulah Land Smith, 73, was trying to cross the road in the 3200 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. in a motorized wheelchair around 3:10 p.m. on Nov. 8. A pickup truck hit her near Groveland Road. The intersection is near the King's Grant area of the city

Medics took Smith to the hospital where she died.

Investigators said Smith wasn't in a designated crosswalk when the pickup truck hit her. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said its Traffic Safety Unit still was investigating, adding that no charges were pending as of Tuesday afternoon.