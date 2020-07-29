Person arrested after chase, crashing into police car at Oceanfront

Virginia Beach police said a driver ran red lights and came close to hitting other cars before crashing on Atlantic Avenue. A police K-9 helped to arrest him.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested someone they said crashed into a police car on Atlantic Avenue after officers chased him to the Oceanfront for driving recklessly.

Police said it started Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on Adam Keeling Road and West Great Neck Road where officers spotted a car driving carelessly at that intersection.

They tried to conduct a traffic stop, but they said the driver refused to stop for them and drove towards the Oceanfront. Officers decided to trail behind the vehicle without turning on their emergency equipment.

While they followed the car, they noticed the driver running red lights and almost hit some vehicles. Police put down stop sticks in several areas, but the car kept going over them and continued moving through the resort area even though all four tires had been punctured.

By the time the driver started heading north on Atlantic Avenue from 40th Street, an on-duty supervisor approved police to start a pursuit because of the threat to public safety.

The driver ended up hitting a police vehicle in the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue before losing control of the car and crashing in the 8200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When officers tried to arrest the driver, the person refused to leave the car and officers had to deploy a police K-9 in order to make an arrest.

Police said the suspect wasn't bitten by the K-9, but was treated for a few minor scratches.