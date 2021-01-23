Person critically hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said they were on the scene of a shooting Saturday night that left one person with critically hurt.
Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
The tweet said that the person who was hurt had a life-threatening injury and that there was no one in custody for the shooting at the time of the tweet. It went on to describe the scene as "very active."
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.