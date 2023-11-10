Man dies after drowning in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach

It happened near the 2200 block of Sandfiddler Road, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died after he drowned in the ocean in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the 2200 block of Sandfiddler Road, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Police officers and rescue workers responded around 12:30 p.m. after dispatchers got a report of a drowning victim in the water.

People got the man out of the water before first responders got there.