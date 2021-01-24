Person, dog displaced after fire in Virginia Beach; firefighter hurt

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said the improper disposal of fireplace ashes started the fire in the Brandon subdivision.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person and a dog were displaced after a home caught fire Saturday night in the Brandon subdivision.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department got the call about the house fire in the 5700 block of Brandon Blvd. around 10:40 p.m. Because of its location in the Virginia Beach (just off Centerville Turnpike), Chesapeake firefighters also responded because of the cities' automatic mutual aid agreement.

When crews got there, there was heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. The person who lives there had gotten out safely.

The fire was out just after 11:45 p.m.

A firefighter had a minor injury that didn't require treatment.