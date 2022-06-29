x
Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police: Person finds human remains in woods near First Landing Beach

According to a lieutenant with the Virginia Beach Police Department, someone found human remains in the woods off Shore Drive.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators are trying to identify a person's remains that someone found near First Landing Beach in Virginia Beach Saturday.

According to a lieutenant with the Virginia Beach Police Department, someone called in around 10:30 a.m., to report human remains found in the woods in the 1300 block of Shore Drive.

So far, investigators don't know who the person was or how they died. The spokesman said the police department is working with the medical examiner's office to get some answers.

If you know anything that could help, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave an anonymous tip online.

This is a developing story.

