VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said a man hit a woman as he pulled away from a burning house and left her at the scene. They also said they found someone inside the home who died.

Roel Ray Delua, 33, is facing a charge related to the hit-and-run incident. Officers said they expected to file additional charges after they speak with members of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The fire and hit-and-run place in the 1700 block of Rose Petal Drive. Around 8:05 p.m. Monday, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a call about the fire. Moments later, dispatchers got a call about a fight and a hit-and-run there.

When officers got to Rose Petal Drive, they found a woman who'd been hurt. She was the person whom Delua is accused of hitting with a car. Medics took her to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said that when firefighters went into the burning home, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found Delua and took him into custody at the Walmart in the Salem Crossing Shopping Center on Lynnhaven Parkway about six hours after dispatchers received the initial calls.

Officers said Delua was taken to a hospital for injuries he received before they came into contact with him.

"This is very early, and it's a unique situation that we have a fire and a hit-and-run at the same location. We don't know [if the two are related]," said Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn. "Our investigators are determining all of those facts."