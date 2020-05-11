Person found dead in apartment fire in Virginia Beach

Only one apartment was damaged at a complex at 141 Runaway Bay Drive. The victim has not been identified.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fire Department crews found a dead person in an apartment damaged by fire Thursday morning.

Crews were called around 2:48 a.m. to a fire at an apartment building at 141 Runaway Bay Drive, according to Battalion Chief P.M. Seigh.

First crews that arrived found no fire showing from the exterior of the building but then they searched the apartments and found fire damage in one apartment.

The fire damaged a kitchen area and had heavy smoke damage inside. Crews then found one person dead.

The damage was only confined to one apartment.