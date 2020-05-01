VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are now calling a death investigation in the Bayside community a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Summit Arch on Sunday just before 11:30 a.m. When they got there, they found an adult dead.

No other details have been released at this time. If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

