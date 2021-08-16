Person hit while walking along I-264 in Virginia Beach

A pedestrian was reportedly walking on westbound I-264 at Witchduck Road. A vehicle swerved and struck another vehicle. A third vehicle hit the pedestrian afterward.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police say the accident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, August 15. A pedestrian was reportedly walking on westbound I-264 at Witchduck Road. A vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrian and struck another vehicle.

Shortly after the first accident, a third vehicle hit the pedestrian.

The person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.