Person hospitalized following shooting at the Oceanfront

Police say the person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Tuesday night.

Police say the call for a shooting came in around 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of 23rd Street, near Pacific Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.