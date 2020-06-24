Person hospitalized following shooting at the Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Tuesday night.
Police say the call for a shooting came in around 9:05 p.m. in the 300 block of 23rd Street, near Pacific Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.