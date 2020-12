The crash happened at Wishart Road and Independence Boulevard. The driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A serious crash sent a person to the hospital late Sunday night, Virginia Beach police said.

The call came in around 11:12 p.m., dispatch said. The crash happened at Wishart and Independence Boulevard.

One vehicle was involved and the driver was taken to the hospital. The road has been reopened as of 3 a.m. Monday.