Person hurt in shooting near Ocean Side Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Friday morning.
Dispatch said the shooting was called in around 9 a.m.
The incident happened in the 100 block of Ocean Side Court, according to a tweet sent out by police.
A man was found shot and taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
This is a breaking news story. We'll update the story as more information comes in.
