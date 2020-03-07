Person hurt in shooting near Ocean Side Court in Virginia Beach

A man was found injured in the 100 block of Ocean Side Court. His injuries are not considered threatening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Friday morning.

Dispatch said the shooting was called in around 9 a.m.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Ocean Side Court, according to a tweet sent out by police.

A man was found shot and taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.