Police said they blocked off an area around part of Centerville Turnpike after someone who was armed threatened to hurt himself.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police took a person into custody who threatened to harm himself Thursday.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted about the situation in the 1700 block of Centerville Turnpike around 7:35 p.m.

Officers said they had a perimeter set up to contain him. They asked anyone who lived in the area to stay inside their homes and others to avoid it.