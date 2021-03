The driver died at the scene of the crash in the 8300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a deadly crash early Monday morning.

A call of a single-vehicle wreck came in around 2:15 a.m. in the 8300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the vehicle hit a guardrail and a tree before it stopped in a yard. The driver died at the scene.