VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — One person was killed in a crash in Virginia Beach, police confirm.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at Diamond Springs Road and Shore Drive.

Eastbound Shore Drive is currently closed, and westbound traffic is being diverted onto Helicopter Drive to Jack Frost Road to Northampton Boulevard. Police ask that motorists in the area slow down and use caution.

Traffic delays are expected over the next several hours.

No other information is immediately available.

© 2018 WVEC