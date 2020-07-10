Person on school bus in Virginia Beach tests positive for COVID-19

Virginia Beach City Public Schools said the person was on Bus #184. That person won't be on any bus or in any school division building until cleared.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Someone who was on one of Virginia Beach City Public Schools' buses tested positive for COVID-19.

Sondra Woodward, Public Relations Coordinator for the school division, said that it found out about the positive test late in the day on Tuesday, October 6. The person was on Bus #184 from September 30 to October 2. That person will not be allowed on any of the school division's buses or allowed to go into any of its buildings until getting cleared by the person's healthcare provider and meeting the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) where coronavirus and COVID-19 is concerned.

Woodward said the division sent the following letter to affected families and staff members Wednesday morning:

Good morning, VBCPS staff and families-

The health and safety of our entire community is of utmost importance for everyone at Virginia Beach City Public Schools. With that in mind, we want to make you aware that the school division was informed late yesterday of an individual who was on bus #184 on Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and has since tested positive for COVID-19. This person will not be on any bus or enter any VBCPS building until released by their healthcare provider and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance has been met.

The 14-day quarantine period for this possible exposure ends Oct. 16. The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) believes the risk of transmission is low since this individual practiced social distancing and was wearing a face covering. Although this letter is intended for low-risk contacts, please note that we have worked with the VBDPH in identifying and communicating directly with “close contacts,” or individuals who may have had an increased exposure risk and require additional notification and guidance. Per the CDC, a close contact is defined as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes during an interaction starting from 2 days before illness onset or, for asymptomatic individuals, 2 days prior to their testing date.

The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days. If you have or develop any of the following symptoms, you should remain out of the school building and contact your healthcare provider immediately to inform them of a possible exposure:

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Fever

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Gastrointestinal symptoms

For additional information about COVID-19, please go to the VDH website or the CDC website. You may also call the Eastern Region COVID-19 Hotline with general questions at 757-683-2745.