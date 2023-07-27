Person shot on Lake Edward Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was shot on Lake Edward Drive in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to the 800 block of Lake Edward Drive shortly after 4 p.m. for a reported "apparent gunshot wound."
Details about the shooting are limited, but the Virginia Beach Police Department said the situation is contained and is being investigated. It's unknown what led to the shooting and what the victim's condition is. People are being asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information about what happened can leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-562-5887 or using P3 Tips online.