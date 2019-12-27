VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There is a large police presence near the Virginia Beach Convention Center after somebody was shot on Friday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for a shooting came in at 2:45 p.m. A man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound at Parks Avenue and 19th Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have taped off a large section of road by the convention center. Hampton Roads Transit reports bus stops at Parks and 20th Street for the Route 960 are temporarily blocked while the investigation on-scene is under way. HRT asks that passengers use the stops at 19th and Arctic instead.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.