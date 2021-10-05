x
Person shot outside Blarney Stone Pub in Virginia Beach

The man's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police found a man shot outside the Blarney Stone Pub late Sunday night.

It was around 11:42 p.m. when communications received call for a gunshot wound at 172 S. Plaza Trail at the pub.

Officers found a man suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening.

Investigators did canvass the scene and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).  You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com.

