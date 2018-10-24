VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) – — Jeff Di Fulgo’s life was turned upside-down in a cruel twist of irony. Since then, he has made it his life goal to disprove what most people think to be impossible.

Di Fulgo was paralyzed from the chest down after diving into a sandbar at Croatan Beach in July. He immediately started training at the Shepherd’s Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

13News Now caught up with the 26-year old personal trainer as he learned how to navigate skills needed for daily care and home life. They are the same skills that he taught his many clients at the Hilltop YMCA. Those clients included Willie “Sketch” Burnham who experienced a similar mishap before Di Fulgo. We featured their inspiring bond as Di Fulgo helped Burnham walk.

“That’s definitely where the emotions come. Whether it’s pictures, thinking about work and what I could be doing today instead of this,” Di Fulgo said. “I just try not to think about that.”

