VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters worked overnight to put out a townhouse fire in Virginia Beach, but unfortunately were not able to save some animals that were inside.

The fire started in the 2100 block of Carrene Drive shortly before 3 a.m. and crews were able to quickly knock it down by 3:15. The fire was described as being "small in nature" and while no firefighters or occupants were injured, at least some pets died.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.