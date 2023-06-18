Pharrell includes Princess Anne High School letterman jacket in his debut Louis Vuitton collection

Pharrell paid homage to his home state with the "LVERS" collection. Virginia Beach natives Pusha T and No Malice walked the runway in the Paris Fashion Week debut.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia and the 757 got some recognition during Pharrell William's debut Louis Vuitton collection and fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The Louis Vuitton Men's Spring Summer 2024 collection is Pharrell's first collection with the brand since becoming Louis Vuitton's creative director of menswear.

The Virginia Beach native paid homage to his home with the "LVERS" collection, creatively combining the brand's iconic initials with Virginia's state motto.

He even paid tribute to his old stomping grounds, Princess Anne High School, with an iconic red letterman jacket, paired with a black skirt, and Louis duffel bag.

Celebrities such as Jay Z, Beyonce, Zendaya, Louis Hamilton, Megan Thee Stallion and Kim Kardashian were there taking in the designs.

Virginia Beach natives and brothers Pusha T and No Malice walked in the show. The hip hop duo, otherwise known as Clipse, also used the opportunity to drop a new track with Pharrell.

Pusha T wore a long duster jacket and No Malice wore a matching combination bomber jacket and pants. Both had text on their chests reading "The Louis Vuitton Lovers Presents" with oceanfront and wave imagery behind it.

According to an interview Pharrell did with Vogue magazine, the show featured several new Williams-produced tracks, including “Joy (Unspeakable)”, performed by a Virginia-based gospel choir called Voices of Fire.

The deliberate connections to Virginia and Hampton Roads were applauded by many on social media, including Virginia State Senator Aaron Rouse.

"Incredibly proud of Pharrell," Rouse said in an Instagram post. "He’s never forgotten where he came from, VIRGINIA! He has always repped VA to the fullest. This is Paris, the world stage! He brought the world to VA with Something In The Water, now he’s bringing VA to the world!"