VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Grammy Award-winning artist and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is adding another Hampton Roads project to his list. He’s working on bringing a festival to the Oceanfront.

Twice last week, Williams and his team met with Virginia Beach city council members, city staff, and local business owners. This week, the city is doing traffic and safety studies with Williams' team for the event that he calls “Something in the Water."

The name is a play on words that comes from the idea that there are a lot of celebrities who have connections to Hampton Roads. So, Williams said people tend to say, “There must be something special in the water.”

Councilwoman Shannon Kane said during the meeting she was at, Williams told them that he wants the event to be a food, music, and arts festival.

“It encompasses virtual reality, symposiums. Guest speakers from many different industries. It's almost like a career exploration, if you will,” said Kane.

Williams also wants the festival to be on College Beach Weekend.

"We are all very optimistic about it,” said Kane. "It gives the festival-goers something to do."

College Beach Weekend is on one of the busiest weekends in the city, with 10,000 to 15,000 people at a time. So, having an organized event for College Beach Weekend has been on city officials' radar, since they received feedback from the city and community, about the last one.

"There are so many different industries that he has connections to and he can bring so many different people to the table to really put Virginia Beach on the map as a really awesome festival,” said Kane.

This festival proposal to the city adds to the list of projects Williams is working on in Hampton Roads.

Williams is currently partnering with Venture Realty Group on building a new surf park, at the old Dome site.

Both projects now are making their way forward to change Virginia’s largest city.

© 2018 WVEC