Physical therapists turn to telehelp to serve patients

Southeastern Physical Therapy started serving their patients online. This way, patients have access to their therapists if they are staying at home due to COVID-19.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The importance of social distancing during this pandemic is changing the way many people are keeping up with their healthcare providers.

Southeastern Physical Therapy, which is partnered with Ivy Rehab, has locations all across Virginia and several clinics in Hampton Roads.

A few weeks ago, therapists started using telehelp as a method to help patients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Clinics are still open for business, but Vice President of Operations Jeff Hartline said more than 50 percent of patients are using their phones and computers to connect with their therapists. They are also doing drive-thru visits where a therapist stands 10 feet away and gives them the care they need.

“Being able to look at different things we would look at in person. The only thing missing is going to be the hands-on approach or the touching that would occur that you would get in-person therapy," Hartline explained.

Southeastern Physical Therapy serves adults and children with services including speech therapy as well as outpatient physical and occupational therapy. Hartline said the fastest growing section of telehelp for them is helping children with developmental delays.

“It's done very effectively by just gaining them through playful exercises -- is what I would call it -- and gaining that child’s attention through an activity they like to do but accomplishes a therapeutic goal,” Hartline noted.

Hartline said therapists adapted to the new way of helping people and he says it’s going well!

“Our patients are getting good outcomes with this and we hope to continue this even beyond when this is over with as an adjunct just in case someone can’t make it into the clinic," Hartline said.