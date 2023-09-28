Annual PingPongForCHARITY Tournament returns to Virginia Beach

The 14th annual PingPongForCHARITY Tournament is Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7, at JT's Camp Grom located at 1181 Prosperity Road in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grab your paddle and head to Virginia Beach. No, not a paddle for a canoe or kayak: a ping pong paddle!

Put on by the non-profit PingPong.GIVES Charity Foundation, the event raises awareness for mental health and brain fitness, and it raises money for charities, including the EVMS Glennan Center, the Alzheimer's Association, People in Need, Vanguard Landing, and more.

Friday's events will include an auction and charity beer pong challenge, while the PingPongCharity Tourney will be on Saturday. Live music, ping pong games, and a pig pick'n will also be featured.