Polar Plunge returns to Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Last year, Special Olympics Virginia held the event virtually. They hope to raise $1 million dollars at the event for its athletes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s one of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics Virginia. Thousands of people will soon take a dive into the Atlantic Ocean for this year’s Polar Plunge.

After a tough year of isolation, Polar Plunge Development Director Katelynn Sundheim said her team is excited to return to the beach.

“This year is like a homecoming," Sundheim said. "We’re putting our feet back in the sand and running into the Atlantic.”

Last year, the event looked much different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization held the event virtually.

“There were tons of folk dumping cold water on their head or running into local lakes. So, this certainly wasn’t them doing anything virtually," she said. "They were in person just at their own comfort level and in their own spaces.”

The event which runs February 4-5 hopes to raise money for thousands of Special Olympics athletes.

"A lot of our athletes are braving the harsh realities that that they’ve been isolated for so long," she said. "People can show their support by doing something crazy and doing something out of their comfort zone.”

Sundheim said the organization is looking to raise $1 million this year. So far, they’ve raised more than $375,000.

Even though hundreds are slated to head to the Oceanfront, the organization is cautiously watching COVID-19 cases across Hampton Roads. An increase in cases could change the plans.

“We have a team on staff who’s kind of making sure they are in the loop with what’s going on. How things are projecting,” Sundheim said.

Sundheim said masks are required for any indoor events. She said if you’re uncomfortable, you can always plunge from home.

The event also includes a four-mile and one-mile run on the boardwalk.