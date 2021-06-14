Police investigating armed robbery at Virginia Beach bank

Virginia Beach police said a man went into a SunTrust Bank located at 711 First Colonial Road Monday, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in finding a robbery suspect accused of taking money at gunpoint from a bank in the Hilltop area.

Virginia Beach police said they were called Monday just before 9:30 a.m. about a man that robbed a SunTrust Bank. This happened at the 711 First Colonial Rd. branch.

According to detectives, a 6-foot-1 man wearing dark shorts and a short-sleeved shirt (with tattoos on his arm) went inside the bank, pulled out a gun -- showing one of the employees -- and demanded the money.

Police did not say how much cash the robber took.

They said after he stole the money, he hopped in a vehicle that was waiting close by and left.

There were no reported injuries from the crime, police said.

If you know anything that could help detectives in the armed robbery investigation, please call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.