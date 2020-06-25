x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Police arrest red truck driver who drove through Oceanfront protest

Emanuel William Wilder was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, abusive language, and reckless driving.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police investigators have made an arrest in connection with an incident last month where a red truck hastily drove through a protest at the Oceanfront.

Investigators said the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney approved the following charges against Emanuel William Wilder, 20, of Chesapeake:

  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Disturbing the Peace
  • Abusive Language
  • Reckless Driving

Wilder was arrested on Thursday by Norfolk Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident that took place during a Virginia Beach protest on May 31, which was one of the first demonstrations in Hampton Roads following George Floyd's death.

It started out as a peaceful march but ended up spiraling out of control after a small group of people started breaking storefront windows and looting businesses lining Atlantic Avenue.

Black Lives Matter 757 posted a video showing a red truck with an American flag that barreled through protesters. No one was hurt.

Police released two videos -- one showing the shirtless driver of that truck arguing with some protesters and then another of the truck darting down Atlantic Avenue.

RELATED: Investigators looking for leads on red truck at chaotic Oceanfront protest

RELATED: Late-night shooting at the Oceanfront leaves 3 people hurt

RELATED: Protesters in Virginia Beach march from Mount Trashmore to Town Center

RELATED: Virginia Beach police chief apologizes for letter sent out ahead of Saturday's Town Center protest

RELATED: Oceanfront store owners continue cleanup as Virginia Beach's curfew lifts