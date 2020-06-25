Police arrest red truck driver who drove through Oceanfront protest

Emanuel William Wilder was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, abusive language, and reckless driving.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police investigators have made an arrest in connection with an incident last month where a red truck hastily drove through a protest at the Oceanfront.

Investigators said the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney approved the following charges against Emanuel William Wilder, 20, of Chesapeake:

Disorderly Conduct

Disturbing the Peace

Abusive Language

Reckless Driving

Wilder was arrested on Thursday by Norfolk Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident that took place during a Virginia Beach protest on May 31, which was one of the first demonstrations in Hampton Roads following George Floyd's death.

It started out as a peaceful march but ended up spiraling out of control after a small group of people started breaking storefront windows and looting businesses lining Atlantic Avenue.

Black Lives Matter 757 posted a video showing a red truck with an American flag that barreled through protesters. No one was hurt.