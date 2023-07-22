Police arrest man in connection to Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened in Virginia Beach Friday night.
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, a call came in about a domestic dispute involving a gun at 600 Masefield Circle around 10:08 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a man who left the residence and ran out to the middle of S. Plaza Trail. There, police discovered that he had gunshot wounds. He was brought to a local hospital, where he was listed as stable.
According to police, 29-year-old Justice White was arrested and charged with Unlawful Wounding.
This story is developing.