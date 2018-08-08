VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police said a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 264 is now being handled as a criminal investigation.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police were alerted to an accident on I-264 West, west of First Colonial Parkway in Virginia Beach.

As of noon, two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are shut down for the investigation. Motorists should use alternate routes, as there is major traffic congestion in the area.

Police did not elaborate on what is being investigated criminally.

© 2018 WVEC