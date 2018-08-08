VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia State Police said a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 264 is now being handled as a death investigation.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police were alerted about a single-vehicle crash on I-264 West, west of First Colonial Parkway in Virginia Beach.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead inside a car. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are not being released at this time.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.

