Police department investigating incident of man wrongly accused at mall in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway after a video circulated of police handcuffing the wrong individual at a Virginia Beach mall.

A Virginia Beach Police Officer was investigating a crime reported at Lynnhaven Mall on Saturday, Dec. 19.

Officials said the officer approached a man who matched the description of the reported suspect, handcuffing him and escorting him out of the food court area of the mall.

The officer released the man a short time later when they realized it was the wrong individual.

“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do” said Chief Neudigate. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised."