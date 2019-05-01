A 20-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after he caused a three-vehicle accident that sent four people to the hospital Friday.

The accident occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of First Colonial Road.

Police said in a news release that three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Four people were treated at local hospitals. A man is in critical condition after he suffered major injuries.

Police said Matthew Rushin allegedly caused the accident, and was taken into custody.

Rushin is charged with attempted murder, and was taken to Virginia Beach Correctional Center and is being held on a No Bond Permitted status.

Police said additional traffic-related charges are pending upon further investigation.

