Police: Fugitive shot, killed at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Virginia Beach police said that officers were trying to serve a warrant on a fugitive at the Oceanfront when the shooting happened. No officers were hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said one man died in a shooting that took place while officers were trying to serve warrants on Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of 35th Street at the Oceanfront around 11:25 a.m.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted that Pacific Avenue was shut down between 34th and 35th streets as a result of the situation and some nearby businesses went into lockdown after hearing gunshots.

The warrants officers were trying to serve was for a fugitive.

“We are constantly training for unfortunate incidents like this," said Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce. “Unfortunately, someone had to lose their life today, but we are very fortunate none of our officers were injured.”

Pierce said Norfolk police were also involved in the incident since the warrant was a multi-agency effort.

Officers reportedly provided first aid to the man after he was shot, however, Pierce said she can't tell us much more about the shooting, including which agency pulled the trigger, or if the suspect shot at them, too.

“There's a lot of processing of the scene," said Pierce.

James and his friend Ben said they heard the gunshots over their morning breakfast.

“We were near the windows in the Pocahontas [Pancake House] and heard about eight gunshots and people just running. We saw the police on-site," said James.

Virginia Beach police are calling this an isolated incident, which means they’re not looking for anyone else involved. It was still scary for these teens to hear.

“Yeah, honestly the first thing I did was text my parents," said Ben.