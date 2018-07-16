VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach Police said an ice cream truck driver is facing charges following an alleged hit-and-run crash.

Investigators said that shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, an ice cream truck traveling westbound in the 1100 block of Sandbridge Road struck a vehicle in which three people inside were injured. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the ice cream truck, 35-year-old Ellaine Durham, was located a short distance away. Police arrested Durham and charged her with DWI and three counts of felony hit and run.

© 2018 WVEC