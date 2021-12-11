Police: Suspect arrested after bank robbery on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police said they took a person into custody after a robbery happened at a Navy Federal Credit Union on Laskin Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Detectives are investigating after someone robbed a bank in Virginia Beach Friday.

Around 10 a.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said it responded to a call about a bank robbery that happened at the Navy Federal Credit Union in the 1900 block of Laskin Road.

Officers said they were able to find the person who they think was responsible and took him or her into custody.

There's no word yet on what charges the suspect could face.